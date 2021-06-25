APC, Politics

NewsFlash: SEN. NWAOBOSHI MEETS PRES. BUHARI IN ASO VILLA, SET TO DUMP PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari (r) welcomes Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (m) to Aso Villa, while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President (l) and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (far left) applaud, on Friday, June 25, 2021

Senator representing Delta North Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, has met with the President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Villa, amid a one month suspension slammed on him by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for anti party activities, and widespread speculations that he is set to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Also present at the meeting were Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Working Committee.

This is a developing story…

