Projects: WIKE HAS SHOWN GREAT LOVE FOR KALABARI PEOPLE, SAYS OBONOMA MONARCH

The Amanyanabo of Obonoma community in the Akuku-Toru Local Government area of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Enenimibo-ofori Dateme-Obonogina has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for demonstrating veritable love for the State particularly the Kalabari people.

King Dateme-Obonogina noted with delight the atypical transformation efforts of Governor Wike through rapid infrastructural development of the three local Government areas that constitute Kalabari Nation and the entire state within a short period of six years.

The Obonoma Monarch said the construction of the Abonnema/Obonoma bridge, the Ring Road, rehabilitation and construction of Schools in various communities in Akuku-Toru, Degema and Asari-Toru local Government areas, not less than four Sand filling projects ongoing in the Kalabari area, the flag off of the construction of the first phase of the Trans Kalabari Road project that will link over six Kalabari communities and the appointment of illustrious sons and daughters of Kalabari ethnic nationality into various leadership positions in Government are clear proof of Governor Wike’s love for Kalabari people.

King Dateme-Obonogina who made the commendation in a statement in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, described the developmental strides of Governor Wike as unprecedented in the history of Rivers State.

“I will say without sentiments that His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has broken several jinx in politics and governance not only in Rivers State but also in Nigeria.

“With the avalanche of legacy projects spread across the entire State, Wike has disproven bookmakers who have held the notion that unless a state Government is of the same party with the federal government it will not be able to deliver dividends to the people.

“Also, with the delivery of numerous legacy projects within such a short time, Governor Wike has altered the impression created by some past administrations in the minds of Rivers people that funds were not always enough to initiate and complete legacy projects.

The monarch who had served the State in various capacities as a lawmaker and member of the State Executive Council said: “It is incontrovertible that Governor Wike has set a record that will definitely challenge his successors to equal in the development of Rivers State. Rivers people will live to remember his reign.”

The monarch, therefore, called on Rivers people to shun sentiments and give the Governor Wike’s administration the necessary support to encourage the fulfilment of his NEW Rivers Vision in the remaining years of his administration.