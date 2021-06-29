PDP’S POLITICS OF DEVELOPMENT IS TRANSFORMING RIVERS’ COMMUNITIES – Gov Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says it is a disservice for political leaders to overlook the infrastructural and socioeconomic needs of their people to pursue their selfish ambitions.

Such orientation in politics, Governor Wike noted is devoid of development, always sets the community and a greater percent of the people backward, politically.

A report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Wike made the assertion at the flag-off ceremony for the re-construction of Mgbuitanwo community road by Senator Gabriel Suswan on Monday, June 28, 2021, in Emohua Local Government Area.

Governor Wike spoke of how important the Mgbuitanwo Road project that is being flag-off is to his administration and the people.

He pointed out that the road project will stand as an undeniable evidence of the difference between a pro-people approach of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the egocentric posture of the All Progressives Congress (APC) politicking.

“If there is one project that is very important, it is Mgbuitanwo Road. The essence of politics is about what will my people benefit. Politics is not about what you’ll put in your pocket.”

The governor told the Special Guest of Honour, Senator Suswan that it is appalling that despite Mgbuitanwo being the hometown of a former member of House of Representatives and Senate, Senator Andrew Uchendu, the road to the community is un-motorable.

He stated that it is regrettable that Senator Uchendu failed to leverage on his relationship with immediate past governor of the State and being a member of the National Assembly for over a decade, to attract basic infrastructural projects to his community.

Governor Wike noted that the re-construction of the Mgbuitanwo Community Road project is at the instance of loyal Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members who are from the area, though without any elective positions. According to him, PDP does not discriminate, instead, it works with sincere minded people.

“If your a member of APC that’s here today, check your conscience. As an Mgbuitanwo son, as an Mgbuitanwo daughter and a member of APC from Emohua local government, check yourselves. What is the benefit from the party you call APC to the Mgbuitanwo community and to Emohua Local Government?

“Everybody from Emohua who is in PDP, and who is from Mgbuitanwo, you can go home with your shoulders high and tell them (your people) that I’m proud to be a member of PDP.”

Governor Wike, who urged the people to own the project and protect it from sabotage, informed that street light will be part of the project in Mgbuitanwo community.

Performing the flag-off, the senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial District, Senator Gabriel Suswan noted the giant development stride of Governor Wike, and said it is an enduring foundation that is being laid for future Rivers children.

He described Governor Wike as an ambassador of PDP, who has made the party proud with his leadership style that solve development needs of his state and urged Rivers people to stand by him always.

“This gentleman (Wike) has shown prudence and judicious use of resources that are meant for you, the people.

“A lot of you will take this for granted.

But you’ve had governors, you’ve had prominent sons, you’ve not had roads. When this road is re-constructed and completed you’ll know the difference.

“Wike has brought the best contractor we have in this country to construct your road. You don’t need to like him, you need to appreciate the efforts of making a change in the life of this community.”

Rivers State Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the project for the re-construction of Mgbuitanwo Road is the outcome of a promise made by the Governor in January.

He explained that the road will be 3.85km long and 7m wide, complete with drains and streetlights. According to him, it will connect the East/West Road to Ogbakiri Road as well as connect other communities.

The Chairman of Emohua LGA, Dr. Chidi Lloyd commended the governor his developmental stride in the area.

Similarly, in his speech, the Regional Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Juergen Fischer, thanked the Rivers State government for awarding the contract to the company.