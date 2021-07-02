Delta News, News

OKOWA SWEARS IN 18 COMMISSIONERS FOR NEW DELTA EXCO

Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday, July 1st, 2021, in Asaba swore in 18 commissioners.

The 18 Commissioners comprises of 5 women as Commissioners .

The Commissioners are
1. Mr. Aniagwu Charles
2. Dr. Barry Pere Gbe
3. Hon. Julius Egbedi
4. Mr. Ifeanyi Egwuyenga,
5. Chief Arthur Akpowowo
6. Chief Festus Ochonogor
7. Mrs. Flora Alanta,
8. Mr. Churchill Amagada,
9. Engineer JonathanUkodhiko
10. Honourable Barr Evelyn Omavowan Oboro
11. Engineer Noel Omordon,
12. Chief Fidelis Tilije,
13. Mrs Rose Esenwu.
14. Engineer Lawrence Ejiofor,
15. Princess Shola Ogbemi-Daibo,
16. Mr. Chris Onogba Chris
17. Barrister Kate Oniawan,
18. Mr. Johnbull Edema

The wife of the State Governor Dame Edith Okowa, Deputy Governor Barr Kingsley Otuaro, House of Assembly Memebrs led by the Speaker Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Deputy Ochor Ochor, Traditional Rulers, Religious leaders, Delta PDP Chairman Barr Kingsley Esiso, Chief Judge of Delta State Justice Theresa Diai , President of the Customary Court of Appeal Justice Patience Elumeze, Secretary to the State Government Hon Patrick Ukah, Chief of Staff Rt Hon. Festus Agas, Head of Service Sir Reginald Bayoko and other dignitaries attended the ceremony which took place at Event Centre Asaba, Delta State.

