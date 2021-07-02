RIVERS POLICE DISMISS VIDEO OF ‘IPOB SOLIDARITY RALLY IN P/HARCOURT’, AS FAKE

PRESS RELEASE.

RE: SOLIDARITY RALLY FOR IPOB LEADER,

NNAMDI KANU IN PORT HARCOURT.

The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a viral Video on Social Media about a Protest March purportedly held yesterday 30/6/2021 in Port Harcourt, in solidarity for the re-arrested Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, and would like to state as follows:-.

The said Viral Video is false and not a true reflection of the State of affairs in Port Harcourt yesterday.

That the said viral video is the handiwork of the fifth columnists, bent on heating up the polity and painting Rivers State in bad light.

That the Rivers State Police under the watch of CP Eboka Friday since assumption of duty has stabilized the Command by entrenching proactive approaches in his crime fighting strategies, where the impact of the Police is being felt by all and he remains irrevocably committed to delivering quality policing services to the State.

The Command wishes to state in an unmistakable term, that Rivers

State in recent time, has enjoyed uninterrupted peace and tranquility which must be sustained.

5 That the viral video of yesterday is misleading and intended to upset

the peace and create unnecessary fear and panic in the minds of the public, hence should be disregarded and discountenanced.

The present Administration of the Police in the Command is poised to securing the State and providing an atmosphere of peace for all to realize their full potentials.

SP NNAMDI OMONI (anipr)

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

RIVERS STATE COMMAND

PORT HARCOURT

1/7/2021