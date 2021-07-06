DELTA GOVT COMMITTED TO TRAINING, RETRAINING OF TEACHERS IN THE STATE – Ukah

The state government has reiterated it’s commitment towards training and retraining of teachers to meet the national and global demands of education.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, stated this yesterday while declaring open a training on curriculum leadership and implementation strategies for primary school heads and other stake holders organized by the Teachers’ Professional Development Center, Owa-Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area.

Chief Ukah stated that in the past, the same training was held in Asaba in respect of the Principals of the secondary schools and other stake holders of education, adding that the training for head teachers in the primary school sector would go a long way to justify the importance of curriculum leadership towards adopting appropriate implementation strategies.

He said that the training and retraining of teachers was not contestable and noted that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was committed to get every teacher trained to upgrade the academic prowess of the teachers.

The SSG urged the participants to guide their teachers to meet up with the dynamics of curriculum development to enable Delta State become a force to reckon with in terms of capacity building for teachers at that level of education.

Chief Ukah also charged the participants to take the training seriously and do their best to compliment the efforts of the government towards training and retraining.

The ceremony was attended by some top government functionaries and others.