BASHORUN ASKIA HAILS OKOWA AT 62, SAYS HE REMODELLED DESOPADEC TO DELIVER DIVIDENDS

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has felicitated with Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on his 62nd birthday anniversary.

Bashorun Askia Ogieh, in a signed statement titled, “62 Garlands For A Great Leader”, said the Board, Management and Staff of DESOPADEC are privileged to walk the path you have charted to making a difference in our mandate communities.”

He affirmed that the Governor Okowa’s visionary reform and remodeling of DESOPADEC have ushered robust achievements, in meeting the expectations of Deltans at the grassroots through remarkable development projects and programmes.

The statement of appraisal described Governor Okowa as a “Humble. Amiable. Unassuming, Godly, Focused, People-oriented. Leader.

According to Bashorun Askia, “These attributes and more capture the essential Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa Governor of Delta State, adding that “Today, our amiable leader clocks 62 years.

“For the wonderful works you have done for our people, the accomplishments not just in the provision of infrastructure but also for giving our younger generation the wherewithal to take their destiny in their own hands and become employers of labour, we are proud to celebrate you.

As we return all the glory and adoration to the Most High God, you deserve a hearty commendation for initiating the projects that have remarkably changed the narrative of development in Delta State.

“We join millions of well-wishers worldwide to celebrate your visionary leadership and guidance that have progressively and positively changed the narrative of development in Delta State.

“We pray for a more prosperous, Stronger Delta and that our younger and unborn generations will steadfastly hold on to the tenets and virtues you continue to espouse for their success.

“Happy birthday, Your Excellency!”