CONGRATULATORY STATEMENT

08th July, 2021

DELTA PDP FELICITATES GOVERNOR OKOWA AT 62

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has joined Deltans and well-wishers at home and abroad to Congratulate Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State.

A Congratulatory Statement by the Delta PDP State Publicity Secretary reads: “The Delta PDP family join Deltans and all men and women of goodwill at home and abroad, to wish our Leader, His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Executive Governor of Delta State, Happy, Glorious 62nd Birthday, today, July 8, 2021.

“Your Excellency, the Delta State PDP is truly blessed to have you as our leader at a time like this. Your calm, peaceful disposition, astute strategic administration, bold, determined and focused leadership style, and complete submission to God Almighty in all your endeavours have all brought unquantifiable blessings and successes to our Party, our State, the South-South Region, and the Country as a whole.

“Ekwueme, the State Working Committee of Delta PDP, on behalf of our State Executive Council, the teeming loyal members of our dear Party and indeed all Deltans across the three Senatorial Zones, warmly and happily rejoice and celebrate with you on this phenomenal occasion.

“We pray the good Lord to continue to bless and strengthen you with good health, divine wisdom, joy and laughter on all sides and Grace from above to do greater exploits to the glory of His Name and benefit of your people and mankind, for many more years to come.

“Happy birthday your Excellency and many happy returns. Delta PDP is unwavering in our collective effort towards building a STRONGER DELTA with the SMART Agenda and delivering more prosperity for all Deltans.

Congratulations Sir.

PDP! Power to the People.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.