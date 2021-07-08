ELUMELU CONGRATULATES OKOWA AT 62

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has congratulated the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on his 62nd birthday anniversary.

In his goodwill message on Thursday July 8, 2021, Elumelu described Senator Okowa as a blessing to Delta state and Nigeria as a whole, noting that he has devoted a greater part of his life for the betterment of the Country and humanity in general.

“I heartily celebrate and felicitate with our dear leader, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on the auspicious occasion of his 62nd birthday anniversary.

“Indeed, Senator Okowa is a rare blessing from God to Delta state and Nigeria as a whole and this is evinced in his sacrifices in devoting the greater part of his life for the betterment of our country and humanity in general.

“I am particularly inspired by how Governor Okowa has allowed himself to be a tool in the hands of God in engendering the peace, progress and prosperity being experienced in Delta state as enunciated in his SMART and STRONGER DELTA AGENDA.

“Not only has your Excellency been a great blessing to our beloved party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), you have also remained an indispensable factor in the development and stability of our country, Nigeria.

“On behalf of my entire family, the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, the good people of Delta state as well as the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, I heartily rejoice and felicitate with you on this momentous occasion.

“We pray God, in His infinite mercy, to continue to give you good health, strengthen you with His might and give you many more glorious years ahead as you celebrate His love today.

“Congratulations, happy birthday and many happy returns sir,” Elumelu stated