FORMER DELTA SSG SALUTES OKOWA AT 62

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has felicitated with the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the Governor marks his 62nd birthday anniversary.

Macaulay in a congratulatory message said that apart from an inspiring leadership of the state, the Governor’s attitude to governance was kindhearted and considerate.

“I join your numerous admirers to celebrate you for your rousing command of governance not just in Delta State but in the South South region and beyond.

“Your feats and compassionate approach to governance is worth acknowledging

Macaulay urged the Governor to keep the flag flying, and prayed to God Almighty to grant him divine health and increase on all sides for higher achievements.

Signed:

Comrade (Chief) Ovuozourie Macaulay

Former Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG)