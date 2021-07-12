IMITATE GOV WIKE’S EXEMPLARY LEADERSHIP TO SAVE NIGERIA, BRO OBUAH TELLS NIGERIAN LEADERS

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah says if those who have mismanaged the nation’s resources in recent times for lack of ideas and leadership qualities had consulted the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigerians would have been a lot better, healthier and happier.

A Press Statement by Jerry Needam, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, disclosed that Bro Obuah made the remarks, while fielding questions from newsmen immediately after the presentation of Governor Wike’s scorecard in the last six years to Rivers people and stakeholders at the famous Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Monday, July 12, 2021.

According to the statement, the RIWAMA boss, who noted that the ingenuity and landmarks of His Excellency, the Rivers State Governor have confounded his political detractors and silenced the opposition in the State, further said Governor Wike has not only written his name on the marbles for referencing but also proved beyond doubt that the mandate given to him by the Rivers people was not misplaced.

Sharing in the joy of Wike’s epochal breakthroughs in infrastructural and human capital developments, the RIWAMA boss who superintended the affairs of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and under whose stratagem the governor won the governorship election back to back in 2015 and 2019 respectively, said he would remain ever grateful to God for the choice of the courageous Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

He advised the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal government to swallow their pride and feel free to consult the Ikwerre-born politician for advice on how to pull the country out of the abysmal pit it has dragged her into.

Bro Obuah said it looks like magic that within so short a period, all the nooks and crannies of the State have been caught up in Wike’s revolution, changing the entire face of the state capital that even ‘we’ who live here are missing our way while driving because of not only the rehabilitated and newly constructed roads and flyovers, but also the installation of landmarks with hypnotizing aesthetic appeals.

The RIWAMA boss said, with the standard set by Governor Wike, it’s no longer going to be business as usual for any kind of person to long for the administration of any component the new Rivers State.

“I can’t but thank my leader, good brother, friend and state chief executive, His Excellency, Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, PoS (Africa) for not disappointing the Rivers people and our dear party. He has practically touched all sectors of the state economy – education, health, environment, transport, sports, judiciary, name it. Let me once again, enjoin the good people of Rivers State to continue to pray for and give His Excellency their support and for sure, everybody will be happier for it. May the good Lord continue to grant him the good health and more grace to execute all he has for our state”, Bro Obuah prayed.