REP. DUM DEKOR RATES GOV WIKE BEST AMONG PEERS, IN NIGERIA

Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is the best and the most

selfless among all the serving governors in the country today

especially in infrastructural development.The lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon.

Dumnamene Robinson Dekor made the observation while speaking on the

sidelines of the official account and stewardship of Gov Wike to Rivers people at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Monday, July 12, 2021.Rt. Hon. Dekor who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities said among all the serving state governors in the country, Gov Wike has demonstrated capacity, gifted and committed in terms and in principles much more than expected and is now a leadership model in

Nigeria.In infrastructural development, the lawmaker said the landmarks are

all there to tell the story. The achievements are so much and amazing

that one hardly knows where to begin to count, he noted.Rt. Hon. Dekor, further noted that this is about the only time in the annals of the history of Rivers State, an overwhelming majority of the

people including the opposition, all ethnic groups and other pressure groups have expressed joy and passed a collective vote of confidence

on any State Chief Executive as having done well and demonstrated that

Rivers State is one united entity.“You can see that from His Excellency’s flag-off of development

projects and completed projects commissioning visits to all the 23 local government areas in the State and the mammoth turnout of admirers and supporters to welcome him. We are all happy to be part of

this revolution in the State and will ever remain grateful to God for giving us this kind of committed and courageous leader at this period in our State’s history,” Rt. Hon. Dekor declared.He reiterated his resolve to continue to contribute in any way he can to encourage and support the governor and by motivating his

constituents to do same so that the state will continue to savour

these rare dividends of democracy, courtesy His Excellency, Chief

Barr. Nyesom Wike.