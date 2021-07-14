JOY IN P/HARCOURT, AS CHIBUEZE NSIRIM AND CHINENYE JEWE TAKE NUPTIAL VOWS (Photo Story)

Joy overflowing, laced with pomp, pageantry and the extravaganza of colourful celebration, hallmarked the the historic day, Saturday, 10th July, 2021, as dignitaries from the religious, political, social, corporate and professional callings joined the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim and his family, to grace and celebrate the wedding ceremony of his son, Engr. Chibueze Nsirim and his sweetheart, Chinenye Jewe.

The glittering nuptials commenced at the Charismatic Renewal Ministries (Love International Centre) in Woji, Rumurolu, Port Harcourt, where the religious vows of “I do thee wed”, were pronounced by the couple and administered under the precise and proper supervision of the General Overseer, Charismatic Renewal Ministries, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, who admonished the couple, gave them useful matrimonial tips and joined them with powerful prayers and exhortation, witnessed by their families and friends.

With the successful accomplishment of the church ceremony, the resplendent and ecstatic, freshly minted Engr. Chibueze and Mrs. Chinenye Nsirim, in the happy company of friends, relatives and well wishers, proceeded to the Goshen event centre, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where the Nsirim family rolled out the drums and red carpet and feted guests with sweet wines, choice beverages and a sumtuous layout of excellent cuisine, rich with mouth-watering local and continental culinary delights and delicacies, in a stellar reception for the newly wedded couple.

The delectable Oby Ivy masterered the reception ceremony with clear, flawless diction and the Special Guests included, Dr Cosmas Ilechukwu, who was also Father of the day, Dr Athan Amasiatu who Chaired the event and the newly elected Obio/Akpor Local Government Council Executive Chairman, Barr. George Ariolu.

The International publisher and Chairman, Ovation International Media group, a media titan and doyen of post-modern Nigerian Journalism, Chief Dele Momodu was on ground with his first class crew, as well as a host of top Government officials and seasoned media practitioners including Mr. Kelvin Ebiri Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Marshal Obuzor and Mrs. Joy Oyaghiri-Fagbemi, amongst others.

High points of the unforgettable day were the couple’s dance which was set in motion with the rendition of a special number composed and delivered by the groom, as well as the cutting of the wedding cake

An elated, but admirably calm and dashing Chibueze Nsirim delivered a profound and heartfelt vote of thanks where he gave all glory to God for making the day successful, appreciated his parents with great humility for their mentorship and thanked everyone who contributed to what he described as ” our happiest day ever in life”.

Source report from Ovation International and Joy Oyaghiri-Fagbemi; Photos by Koya Adegbite (Dele Momodu Facebook gallery) and Joy Oyaghri-Fagbemi.