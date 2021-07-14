UIAA, Asaba Chapter, Set To Hold Public Service Lecture; Congratulates Emina on New Appointment

The University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA) Asaba Chapter, is set to organize her 2021 Annual Public Service Lecture.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen, by the Chapter’s Chairman, Dr. (Mrs.) Felicia Adun (JP), in Asaba today.

Dr Adun said this year’s (2021) UIAA Annual Public Service Lecture, with the theme “THE ROLE OF TECHNOCRATS IN GOVERNMENT” would be delivered by the immediate past Chief of Staff, Delta State Government, Olorogun David Edevbie, under the distinguished Chairmanship of Prof. Emeritus Emmanuel A. C. Nwanze, Chairman, New Universities Management Council and former Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, on Thursday, 22nd July, 2021, at the banquet Hall of Orchid Hotels, DBS Road, Asaba.

According to the statement, the Special Guest of Honour is His Excellency Senator (Dr.) Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State, while Guests of Honour are His Excellency, Dcn. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Deputy Governor of Delta State and Obi P. I. G. Onyeobi, The Iyase of Asaba.

It added that the Royal Father Of the Day would be Obi (Prof.) L. C. Nwoboshi, The Obuzor of Ibusa and the Spiritual Father of the Day is Rt. Revd. Justus N. Mogekwu, Anglican Bishop of Asaba Diocese.

While calling on the public to attend the Lecture that there will be a lot to benefit, Dr. Adun congratulated Dr. Kemi Emina, on his recent appointment as the Ag. Chairman of UIAA Ventures Board ( A Conglomerate of University of Ibadan) by the Governing Council of UI.

“On behalf of the Asaba Chapter, I want to heartily congratulate our own Immediate Past President of UIAA worldwide, Dr Kemi Emina, on his recent appointment as the Ag. Chairman of UIAA Ventures Board ( A Conglomerate) by the Governing Council of UI. The Council was unanimous in the choice of Dr. Emina. Asaba Chapter is so proud of you Sir in lifting the Banner very high. Keep Soaring higher and higher”. She said.

Dr. Adun enjoined members of the Association to be very committed towards the lecture, that UIAA, the foremost and greatest citadel of learning is their pride.

“Let us lift the banner of UIAA high with pride and dignity. Every UIte should get involve in the forthcoming Public Service Lecture. God bless you all”. The astute administrator stated.