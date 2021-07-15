AFRICA KABADDI CONFEDERATION (AKC), ELECTS NEW OFFICERS INTO ITS GOVERNING COUNCIL

The Africa Kabaddi Confederation (AKC), recently elected new executives to run the affairs of the Confederation for the next four year with Dr. Osama Said, President of Egypt Kabaddi Federation emerging as President of Africa Kabaddi Confederation, while Mr. Abdalla Mustafa Nyoni, President, Tanzania Kabaddi Sports Association elected Vice President and Mr. Norbert Amefu, President, Ghana Kabaddi Sports Association as Deputy President respectively.

The new executives were elected shortly after the first African Kabaddi Championship/General Meeting held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from June 29 to July 5, 2021.

The hybrid general meeting/election which entails both physical and virtual participation, had a good turnout of participants from member nations, and was conducted in a cordial and peaceful atmosphere.

The other elected executive members are Mr. Mathew Mwangi, President, Kenya Kabaddi Sports Federation as Secretary General, Mr. Godfrey C. Osakwe, President, Nigeria Kabaddi Sports Association as Assistant Secretary, Madame Njeng Lydie Gaetan, President, Cameroon Kabaddi Sports Association as Treasurer, Madam Karima Elkhomary, President, Kabaddi Morocco as Member and Mr. Kisito Makawa, President Kabaddi Zimbabwe, as Member.

Dr. Osama Said, the newly elected AKC President urged all elected officers and member nations to brace up to the challenge of the task ahead and join hands with their level best to effectively grow the Kabaddi sports in Africa and more importantly use Kabaddi sports activities as a veritable instrument to further promote peace and unity in the continent of Africa and the world in general.

In a statement by the newly elected Assistant Secretary of AKC and President, Nigeria Kabaddi Sports Association, Mr. Godfrey Osakwe, pledged that the next four years will witness series of grassroots initiatives to inspire more people to take up Kabaddi sports socially and or competitively; and in the long run, the sports loving people of Nigeria will feel the impact of Kabaddi as a vehicle for national integration, intercultural cooperation and development.

Kabaddi which is a contact team sport; is played between two teams of seven players, the objective of the game is for a single player on offence, referred to as a “raider”, to run into the opposing team’s half of a court, tag out as many of their defenders as possible, and return to their own half of the court, all without being tackled by the defenders, and in a single breath. Points are scored for each player tagged by the raider, while the opposing team earns a point for stopping the raider. Players are taken out of the game if they are tagged or tackled, but can be “revived” for each point scored by their team from a tag or tackle.

Interestingly, Kabaddi has its origin in India and is said to be more than 5,000 years old. It made its debut in the 1936 Olympics as a demonstration sport. But today Kabaddi is played in all the five continents of the world. And in Nigeria, Kabaddi was officially introduced into the country in 2018 by Mr. Godfrey C. Osakwe through the assistance of Mr. Mathew Daio Mwangi, General Secretary of Africa Kabaddi Federation and President, Kenya Kabaddi Federation. Ever since, Kabaddi have continued to attract interest among sports enthusiasts in Nigeria.

Africa Kabaddi Confederation has its address at the Royal Road, Médine Camp de Masque, Mauritius, and the governing council made of 15 members elected every 4 years. The Confederation is affiliates of World Kabaddi with headquarter in Malaysia.