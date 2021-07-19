Rebuilding PDP: ORTOM, WIKE, SECONDUS MEET, IN MAKURDI

By Jimin Geoffrey

As part of efforts to rebuild Peoples Democracy Party, PDP, Governor Samuel Ortom met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and National Chairman of the party, Uche Sekondus at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, on Monday, July 19, 2021

Governor Ortom who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting said it was the process to sustain the confidence Nigerians have in the PDP with a view to winning the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“This is a family meeting for us to reason together in order to make our party more vibrant because Nigerians are waiting for us to take over the mantle of leadership at the centre in 2023”, the Governor stated.

He explained that the realignment had been ongoing within the party with several meetings held in different states, stressing that more of such meetings would hold in the months to come.

Speaking on security, Governor Ortom condemned the killing of two humanitarian health workers and six others in Guma Local Government Area by militia herdsmen, saying the presidency is not yet ready to address the insecurity in the country perpetrated by herdsmen based on its body language.

He lamented that one of his relations who is a 200 level undergraduate at the Benue State University Makurdi was also killed in the attack, pointing out that the killers used one of the workers’ phone to send words that they would continue to kill until the ranching law of the state was repealed.

He stated that allowing the killer herdsmen and their sponsors free movement was an indication that injustice was being perpetrated to a section of Nigerians.

Photo Credit: Shimataver Akile.