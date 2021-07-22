Demise Of Dr. Chukumela Nnam Obi II: RIVERS STATE COUNCIL OF TRADITIONAL RULERS PAY CONDOLENCE VISIT TO PALACE OF OBA OF OGBALAND

As preparations to bid the Late Monarch of Ogba Land, Sir. Dr. Chukumela Nnam Obi II are in top gear. Today, Wednesday 21st July, 2021, a delegation of the Rivers State Council of Traddional Rulers paid a condolence visit to the Palace of the Oba of Ogba Land.

The delegation was received by Barr. Nwachukwu Nnam Obi III, Oba of Ogba Land and his ensemble of Chiefs and traditional rulers from all walks of life that makes up the Ogba kingdom.

The delegation of the Traditional Rulers ably led by King Dandison Douglas Jaja Jp, the 5th and Amanayanabo of Opobo kingdom and other traditional rulers of various tribe were received in the conference Hall of the Royal Palace.

Opening formalities was by Sir Shedrack Akoloku as he recognized traditional rulers from the Ogba Nationality who were seated.

Barr. Nwachukwu Nnam Obi III, Oba of Ogba Land thanked the delegation for visiting the palace as he offered prayers while blessing the cola nuts to be presented to guests seated. The cola nuts which symbolizes acceptance and appreciation was thereafter presented to the delegation of the Traditional council.

Chief Protocol Officer of the Palace Mr. Onyema Wilson gave a brief insight on how the Traditional stool of Ogba Land came into existence. Mr. Onyema Wilson acquainted the Delegates of the Traditional Council on the history of the stool from it’s origin till date.

“Our esteemed visitors, may I briefly educate you on how reverend our Royal stool is. It is in our culture that once an Oba passes on, the stool is not left vacant, someone needs to sit on the throne to pilot the affairs of the palace till the final Transition of the Oba. This is the reason we have Barr. Nwachukwu Nnam Obi III who is the first Son of his father, our Late king Dr. Chukumela Nnam Obi II. And that is the exact reason He is on the throne.

This was after due consultation with the elders in council and through the divine mandate of God Almighty. Today, the mantle of power is on Barr. Nwachukwu Nnam Obi III. Once again, I welcome you all to the palace and pray for journey mercies back to your Palaces.

In a brief speech, the Administrative secretary to the State traditional rulers council, Mr. Mathew Oguoka officially introduced traditional rulers who were part of the Entourage of the state Chairman.

Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers King Dandison Douglas Jaja Jp the 5th and Amanayanabo of Opobo kingdom during his address Eulogized the late Monarch Dr. Chukumela Nnam Obi II. King Jaja shared treasurable moments which he shared with the late king and of which he cannot forget in a hurry.

“We are here on a delegation by the State Council of Traditional rulers to register our Condolence. The late Oba Nnam Obi II was a man of great intellect, a philosopher, and a man of valor. Dr. Nnam Obi II was a man who loved his friends, people and virtually everyone around him. He left a legacy that we cannot forget in a hurry. He left a legacy in the council and we appreciate him for all the good works he did while he was Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council in the State.

King Dandison Douglas Jaja Jp also commended the efforts of Barr. Nwachukwu Nnam Obi II who has exhibited exact traits of his late father and urged him to remain strong and energetic just like the late king. King Jaja sued for peace and cooperation between the Ogba Council of Traditional rulers and Chiefs, with the current Oba of Ogba Land.

“The Oba who is seated has the blood of his Father my very good friend running through his veins, I am convinced in my spirit that Dr. Chukwumela Nnam Obi III will perform very well and even more than his father. I urge the elders to guild him as he leads the people to greater heights.

“We have come to Condole with the people of Ogba Land and encourage all and sundry to take heart and find solace. Death is inevitable and we must accept it in good fate. What is important is living a good legacy while you stayed on Earth. I have no doubt that the late Oba left a son who is trustworthy and who can serve as oba of Ogba land”.

King Jaja added that the Rivers State Council of Traditional rulers will hold a valedictory session on Wednesday 11th of August, 2021 in honor of late Oba Chukumela Nnam Obi II. And the Council will ensure that all processes to bid the late Oba a farewell is in place and properly planed.

The traditional prime minister of Ogba Land Eze Louis Ajie during his speech, also welcomed the Entourage of the traditional rulers. He appreciated the council for consoling the people of Ogba Land in her sad moments as the late King will be greatly missed.

Barr. Nwachukwu Nnam Obi III, Oba of Ogba Land, expressed deepest appreciation to the Council for paying the Palace such honorary visit and Promised to work hand in glove with the Rivers State Council of Traditional rulers just like his late father. Barr. Nwachukwu Nnam Obi III, Oba of Ogba Land went further to appreciate the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers for the cordial and good working relationship which existed between his late father and the Council.

“Let me on behalf of the Ogba People welcome you to the Palace of the Oba of Ogba Land. I am fully aware of the relationship you have with my late father and I will in my very best, replicate such with the council. Let me reaffirm that ogba has always been peaceful, it is so because of what the ancestors bequeathed on us. I can see my father where he is with great smiles on his face and giving a nod for what we have done so far. My father is also happy with this visit, and he is proud that he was once a member of the council.

Barr. Nwachukwu Nnam Obi III reiterated that he will work with the traditional council to ensure the successful Transition of the late king.

“Collectively, we will give the late king a befitting funeral as he journeys home to finally meet our ancestors. Laying the late king to rest is not done in a day, we also appeal that you pray for us as we undertake this process. On behalf of the Ogba People and ethnic Nationality, I say thank you for visiting us.

Conclusively, Sir. Shedrack Akoloku on behalf of the Palace, appreciated delegates of the Rivers State Council of Traditional rulers and conveyed the deep appreciation of the Palace to the traditional council whilst praying for safe journey back home.

Report and photos by Marvelous Chukwuladi Okoro

Member, Social media Committee.

Wednesday 21st July, 2021