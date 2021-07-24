DELTA MONARCHS SUE FOR PEACE OVER OLU OF WARRI KINGSHIP TUSSLE

The Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers has called on all parties in the Olu of Warri Kingship tussle to maintain peace and harmony while lasting solution was been sought to resolve the lingering impasse.

They said recourse to self help will bring the reverend ancient throne to disrepute.

This formed part of the nine point communiqué issued and read by the Chairman of the council , His Majesty , Obi Dr. E. O Efeizomor 11, JP, OON , Obi of Owa Kingdom, at the end of the monarchs monthly meeting which held in Asaba , the Delta State capital .

The Monarchs received a position paper from the embattled Ologbotsere , the traditional prime minister of Warri Kingdom , Chief Ayiri Emami during the meeting , warned that the warring parties should shield their swords and return to a round table in order to find amicable solution to the crisis rocking the throne.

The council said “ the council appeals to all stakeholders in the Warri Kingship dispute to please respect the sanity of peace and dignity of the kingdom as we pray for peace to return to that great kingdom”.

The monarchs also used the forum to deplore the worsening insecurity in the country and called for more hands to be on deck to arrest the situation.

The council notes with interest the increase in political activities in the state ahead of 2023 and urged all political gladiators to join hand with the Governor Okowa’s administration to enable it finish strong in the area of democratic deliverables.

The council commends the Delta State House of Assembly on their efforts in ensuring the open grazing bill , which is in the public hearing stage is successfully passed into law to check the spate of herders /farmers clash in the state.

The monarchs note with emphasis

the various conference of the southern governors held in Asaba and Lagos respectively in which ban on open grazing including other essential issues were deliberated.

The council used the forum to congratulate the new Delta State Chief Judge and president of the customary court of Appeal as well as the newly sworn –in state commissioners and wish them well in their various assignments in the state.

The kings also congratulated the vice-chairman of the council , His Majesty General Feliz Mujakpuero (rtd) CFR, the Orodje of Okpe and His Majesty , Prof. Chike Edozien , the Asagba of Asaba over their appointment as chancellor of Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State and Federal University of Gusau, Zamfara state respectively.

The meeting was attended by about thirty traditional rulers from the three senatorial districts of the state , including Second Vice Chairman , His Majesty Pere Stanley P. Luke Kalanama V111, Pere of Akugbene-Mein.