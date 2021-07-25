CORPORATE PROMOTERS, FEATURE GLOBE-TECH SET TO HOST 2ND MISS ISSELE-UKU BEAUTY PAGEANT

– By Patrick Ochei

Going by the massive awareness the first edition of Miss Issele-Uku Besuty Pageant attracted, the second edition promises to be more interesting and rewarding.

The event is slated to hold in September on the Sunday segment of 2021 Ine Aho Festival (Sunday September 12, 2021).

It may interest you to know that the first edition was sponsored by His Royal Majesty, Agbogidi Obi Nduka in conjunction with the Issele-Uku Development Union, headed by Mr. Uge Offordile.

However, to make it a purely business concept where corporate organizations can sponsor activities and contestants susceptible to winning good prizes in addition to using the platform to showcase their talents going forward, the hosting right of this year’s edition has been contracted to Feature Globe-Tech Nig. Ltd.

Meanwhile, forms are already available and enquiries can be made through the following contact number: 08148388978 for participation and sponsorship. It may also interest you to know that the Star Prize will be going for #500,000.00, the First Runner Up Prize going for #250,000.00 while the Second Runner Up Prize will go for #150,000.00 according to the promoters.