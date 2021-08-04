Ochor Tasks Constituents on CVR Exercise

The Member representing Ukwuani State Constituency, and Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor Christopher Ochor, has called on those of voting age and above in the Constituency, to take advantage of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, to be registered, to enable them exercise their Fundamental Human Rights to vote and be voted for.

The Deputy Speaker made this call during the stakeholders meeting with the staff of the Commission in Obiaruku, on Monday, August 2, 2021, stating that registering will qualify them to obtain the Permanent Voters Card, PVC.

“I plead with all of voting age and above in Ukwuani Local Area to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, as it is your right under the Nigerian Constitution to vote and be voted with the Permanent Voters Card, PVC, which will be given after registration.”

Hon Ochor said that the exercise is for every eligible Nigerian, including those in the diaspora, whom he said should come back home to be registered in the wards and be ready to be involved in the electoral process in the country.

“And for our brothers and sisters overseas, they should also come home, and be registered, to enable them be able to cast their voters during elections. They should come back, register in their wards, and be ready to engage in all the electoral processes during election time,” he said.

He further encouraged the staff of INEC to continue to be diligent in the exercise in order to get a good record of voters in the area.

Those who attended the meeting were the Chairman of the Local Government Council, Barr. Possible Ajede, the Vice Chairman, Mrs. Veronica Egbune, the Secretary to the Local Government Area, Mr. Harry Daphikpako, the hierarchy of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressive Congress, APC and other political parties in the Local Government Area.