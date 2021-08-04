YOUR TOWERING FIGURE IS ENNOBLING, MACAULAY SAYS OF IBORI AT 63

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has rejoiced with a former Governor of the State, Chief James Ibori on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message, Macaulay eulogized the virtues of the former Governor saying that Ibori’s leadership quality has remained impactful in the State.

According to him, the former Governor’s towering figure in the polity has made him a source of inspiration, a rallying point as well as for peace and unity in the State and beyond.

“I celebrate you, my leader. Your towering figure is ennobling, you are a source of inspiration and a continuous rallying point.

“You are a spring of unity and peace in the multi-ethnic Delta,” he stated, adding that Ibori’s knack and commitment to the people was consummate which endeared him to the people.

Macaulay wished the former Governor many more fruitful years ahead and prayed to God Almighty to keep him in divine health as well as grant him the strength to continue to serve his people and humanity in general.

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay

Former Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG)