Anambra 2021: PDP ELDERS DECLARE TOTAL SUPPORT FOR VALENTINE OZIGBO

The umbrella body for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elders under the auspices of Oganiru Anambra has declared their unwavering support for the party’s flag-bearer for the 2021 Anambra governorship election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.

The PDP elders join a growing list of political leaders and stakeholders who have thrown their weight behind Mr Ozigbo’s candidacy when they issued a communique after a meeting held at New Orleans Hotel, Awka, on Friday, August 6, 2021.

After extensive discussions, the elders unanimously congratulated Mr Ozigbo and his running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, on their emergence as the party’s flag-bearer and pledged their unalloyed loyalty to the pair ahead of the November 6 poll.

The communique also called on the party’s national leadership to wade in and take necessary measures to unite party members and ensure that aggrieved members do not engage in anti-party activities or jump ship to other parties.

The elders implored the Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation to reach out to every stratum of the party and ensure everyone is carried along in the election process. They acknowledged huge effort the candidate has made in this regard and further appealed to all members, elected officials, and stakeholders to rally around Mr Ozigbo and mobilise Ndi Anambra for the PDP.

The communique was signed by over seventy PDP elders from the 21 local government areas in Anambra State, including Chief Okey Muo Aroh, Chief Evang KG Enemuo, Chief Ugochukwu Adilieje, Chief Sunday Madumere, Hon Eucharia Azodo, Chief Benjamin Uba, Chief Ben Udeozo, Chief Tony Offiah, Chief Ejike Oguebego, Dr Rose Nwankwo, Hon Idu Emeka, Hon Fidel Okafor, Rt Hon Emeka Anyanetu, Hon Barr Keluo Molokwu, Hon J J Malizu, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, and Hon Pandola Okwuosa.

Others are Chief Ozoigbo Fabian, Hon Joe Ezeatu, Chief Onochie Okagbue, Barr. S I Okonkwo, Sir Fred Udensi, Hon Amaobi Chikwendu, Chief Mrs Ifeoma Egwudo, Hon Nnamdi Nwangwu, Mrs. Edith Nwokedi, Chief Ernest Eze, Chief Nzube Etoniru, Hon Afam Okpalauzegbu, Chief Chinedu Ofomata, Hon Nwafor Damian, Hon O.C Ilozue, Dr Willy Emenari, Deaconess Amaka Tamuno, Barr Pat Okafor, Hon Sir Jonas Okani, and many others.

Read the communique below:

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED BY ANAMBRA STATE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY ELDERS AT ITS MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 6, 2021

THE MEETING OF ANAMBRA STATE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY ELDERS WAS HELD TODAY, AUGUST 6, 2021, AT NEW ORLEANS HOTEL, AWKA, TO DELIBERATE ON THE WAY FORWARD FOR THE PARTY.

AFTER AN EXTENSIVE DISCUSSION, THE MEETING UNANIMOUSLY RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS;