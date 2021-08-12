Condolences, Delta News, Passage

Former Delta SSG, Macaulay, Mourns Passing of Hon. Omovie

Former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a former member of the State House of Assembly, Chief Dennis Omovie.

Reacting to the demise of Omovie, Macaulay said it was one death too many, stressing that it calls for a closer relationship with God.

According to him, it was shocking and saddening for the former legislator to die so suddenly even without obvious signs of sickness.

The former SSG who shared the same office premises with Omovie in Warri noted that he was a bubbling and resourceful young man.

“Personally, his death is quite painful and touching. Someone that was up, hale and hearty one moment, the next moment he is gone.

“He was a grassroots and community mobilzer who learnt and applied the rudiments of politics speedily for the benefits of his people.

Macaulay prayed to God Almighty to grant the family, his community, political associates and friends, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Stella L. Sanu
PRO WUEDA

