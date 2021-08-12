Issele-Uku Community To Raise N40m For St. Theresa’s Maternity, Hospital Renovation, Saturday, August 14





– By Patrick Ochei

Issele-Uku indigenes both at home and in the diaspora have been called upon to donate financially towards the building and renovation project currently going on at the St. Theresa’s Maternity and Hospital at Ukpai Quarters of Issele-Uku, in Aniocha North LGA of Delta State.

This call to raise #40 million was made by a US based Medical Doctor and Chairman of the group piloting the fundraising initiative, Dr. Augustine Nwabueze.

He made the call to Issele-Uku indigenes and friends of the community via a press release in view of the importance of the hospital in the fast growing town being the headquarters of the local government area.

Nwabueze started the Renovate/Build More Structures in St. Theresa’s Maternity and Hospital campaign like a child’s play, but it was interesting to know that likeminds immediately joined the campaign calling for financial support and began to pass messages to family members, friends and associates after a committee was globally formed.

The launching was planned and categorised for three major countries – USA/Canada, UK and Nigeria. It is worthy of note to state that America/Canada had already launched the STMH Building/Renovation Project and raised some fund.

The Nigerian group is launching this Saturday, August 14, 2021, after which it would be the turn of UK to launch.

All is set for Saturday and the Nigerian Administrator of the group, Rev. Fr. Norbert Uchunno has also called on all Christian faithful and Issele-Uku community leaders and stakeholders to come out enmasse to support the laudable initiative to enhance efficient health service delivery that can stand a better chance to attend to health needs of the local people.

It could be recalled that the hospital was founded since 1957 and ever since, no significant renovation had been carried out therein; whereas the facility has continued to contribute immensely to the healthcare service delivery in Issele-Uku and stretching its services and values to patients from neighbouring communities.