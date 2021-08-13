REAL ESTATE BOSS TASK NIGERIANS TO EXPLORE SECTOR FOR WEALTH, EMPLOYMENT CREATION, AS EAGLE’S HEIGHT PROPERTIES AND INVESTMENT HOLD WORKSHOP, IN ASABA

– By Nkechi Odumosor





Nigerians, especially the youths, have been called upon to take the opportunity in the Real Estate Business to create wealth and be gainfully employed, instead of the attitude been displayed of looking up to the government to provide job for the unemployed Nigerians, who are mainly within the youths bracket.



This view was canvassed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Eagle’s Height properties and Investment Limited Dr (Mrs) Mabel Ebele Magbulu-Monina, during a one day workshop organised by the organisation, at Carlisle Hotel Asaba, today August 12, 2021, to expose participants about the opportunities that is open to those who are ready to take the challenge in the real estate business, through the use of Social Marketing Platfroms.



Speaking to our correspondent, the CEO stated that the workshop is a two way process, which for them is to bring people into the business, and at the same time make more money for the company.

According to her, the saying that the Real Estate business is one of the major areas where billionaires are made, and facts have proved the saying, stating that market real estate is as easy as any other thing.



“This one-day workshop is organised to expose interested persons of the opportunities that exists in the Real Estate Business. Study had showing that this business is one area billionaires are made.”



“Another reason while this workshop is organised is for us as a company to make more money, through our Realtors, as this is one of the easy entry into this business.”



Dr. Magbulu-Monina, pointed out that the business, is one of the less stress work to be done, as little efforts are needed to make sales in the business, as all it requires is determination, focus, and having the passion and other needed qualities for success.



She stated that the company which is just three years had made more than 1000 million within the shot period, and they are still ready to make more in the coming years.



She admonished Nigerians, irrespective cultural and social background, to take advantage of the workshop, and the various social marketing platform to join the business, through learning, and personal innovations. She stated that the government cannot provide jobs for all, as the government can only provide the necessaries facilities.

“This business irrespective of cultural and social background, should take advantage of the workshop, use the various marketing platforms to join the business. They shoul be innovate and ready to learn, as the government cannot provide jobs for all.”



She also started, that to become a better person you must have an open mind to the right perspective, be a person of great value, be productive and have a master mind.



Also speaking, one of the guest speakers, Mr. Oluwaseun Ambassador real Estate business empowers you to be wealthy even without having money on you, as the only thing that can limit an individual is his mind.



Listing some of the things to look into to be successful, which includes, self evaluating, such personal economy, setting up goals and have dreams to achieve set goals, knowing the medium at which you to sell your business.



Oluwaseun, pointed that to be successful, the individual must be ready to learn at all time, through internship and mentorship, as individuals can only grow by learning through people that have succeeded and also take online courses to know more, and to have a good knowledge of the business.



On his part, the second guest speaker, Coach Spark, said that it is important for those that want to join real Estate business and be trained to know the branch to specialise in the Real Estate business, such as lands and property.



He pointed out that those entering the business should not forget their background, and ensure they work hard to be a better person and people should believe in their self and their environment in other to identify problem around them.



Reacting to the workshop, some of the participants, such as Pastor John, Mr Festus Nwaomucha, and Odega Gift Chioma, Tobechukwu, appraised the management of Eagle Height’s Properties and Investment Limited, for bringing this workshop and as the topic had enriched their knowledge of the business, and it will help them to pursue an alternative career in the business.

The workshop, which was the second in Delta State, attracted good number of potential Real Estate Entrepreneurs, and those who are already in the Real Estate Business across Delta State.



The workshop was rounded up with a dinner at Orchid Hotels Asaba, for 18 Investors and their spouse, who had excel in the business, and improve the fortune of the company, in the past three years.