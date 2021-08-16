STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE



President Muhammadu Buhari, signing the PIB into Law at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja, Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, on Monday, August 16, 2021, signed the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, into Law.



This is what the President said after signing the Bill:



Today at the State House I signed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law. A long wait, taking up much of the last two decades, has now finally come to an end.



Congratulations to all! I commend the National Assembly, and all other stakeholders, within and outside the government, on the hard work that has gone into making this Act a reality.



We will continue to work for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

A Press Statement, issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), on August 16, 2021, which confirms the signing of the PIB by the President, reads thus:

PRESIDENT BUHARI SIGNS PETROLEUM INDUSTRY BILL INTO LAW



President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law.



Working from home in five days quarantine as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after returning from London on Friday August 13, the President assented to the Bill Monday August 16, in his determination to fulfill his constitutional duty.



The ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled.

The Petroleum Industry Act provides legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.

The Senate had passed the Bill on July 15, 2021, while the House of Representatives did same on July 16, thus ending a long wait since early 2000s, and notching another high for the Buhari administration.





Femi Adesina



Special Adviser to the President



(Media and Publicity)



August 16, 2021