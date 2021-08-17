REPS MINORITY CAUCUS MOURN SEN. MANTU





The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives mourns the death of eminent statesman and former Deputy President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ibrahim Mantu.



Senator Mantu was an exceptionally patriotic leader, exemplary democrat, very brilliant and resourceful legislator, who deployed his energy, experience and skills in serving our dear fatherland.



As a lawmaker and particularly, as the Deputy Senate President, Senator Mantu played pivotal roles in upholding the principle of separation of powers while enhancing lawmaking and oversight functions of the legislature for good governance in our country.



His roles as the Chairman of the Joint National Assembly Constitution Review Committee from 2001 to 2003 and from 2003 to 2007 respectively also ensured a strong groundwork for the successful amendments to the 1999 Constitution to further reflect the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians.



The Minority caucus is deeply saddened that Senator Mantu exited the scene at this critical time when our nation needs his wealth of experience and sense of patriotism the most.



Our caucus commiserates with the Mantu family, the institution of the Senate, the leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the people of Plateau Central Senatorial zone as well as the government and people of Plateau state in general.



We pray to God to grant Senator Mantu his mercies as well as give his family and the nation the fortitude to bear the loss.



Signed:



Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives