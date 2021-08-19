PASTOR NSIRIM, RIVERS INFO. COMMISSIONER, INVESTED AS FELLOW, INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION AND KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT (Photo News)
Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim was, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, invested with the Fellow of the Institute of Business Administration and Knowledge Management.
Pastor Nsirim was presented the honour/award by the former First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan (who was also honoured with an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Institute of Business Administration and Knowledge Management), at a well attended ceremony held at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.