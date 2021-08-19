PASTOR NSIRIM, RIVERS INFO. COMMISSIONER, INVESTED AS FELLOW, INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION AND KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT (Photo News)

Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, poses with his award as Fellow, Institute of Business Administration and Knowledge Management conferred on him at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim was, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, invested with the Fellow of the Institute of Business Administration and Knowledge Management.

Pastor Nsirim was presented the honour/award by the former First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan (who was also honoured with an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Institute of Business Administration and Knowledge Management), at a well attended ceremony held at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, receiving his investiture plaque as Fellow, Institute of Business Administration and Knowledge Management, from Dame Patience Jonathan, former first Lady of Nigeria, during the Award ceremony held at at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

























Dame Patience Jonathan, former First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, being presented with the enlarged and framed certificate of the Honorary Doctorate Degree, she received from the Institute of Business Administration and Knowledge Management, at the ceremony held at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021















