THE EXPERIENCE: Okowa Has Taken Religion A Notch Higher, Says Emetulu

The member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Charles Emetulu, has expressed confidence that the presentation of the book, “The Experience,” authored by the Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Media, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo will be a success story.

Speaking on Wednesday when the Committee for the public presentation of the book visited him at the House of Assembly Complex, Asaba, the law maker noted that as a religious book in its own genre, the task before the committee was noble.

He said, “This is very encouraging and we must commend Egugbo; commend him because he has proven over time to be adept in things he does and that is very encouraging.

“Egugbo is a known journalist and he has not gone outside his territory. Yes! He has a school, but I am sure Fidelis is more of a PRO to the school. I am sure he does not know how the school is run.

“I commend him too because, this one he is writing now is more of a spiritual odyssey; what he saw – you know, our people say that the one you see and the one you hear are not the same thing.

Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, Special Assistant (Media), to the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and author of the book, “The Experience”

“Under the Governor Okowa administration, religion has been taken a notch higher and I am happy that this is coming out at this time. If you sit down with Governor Okowa for two minutes, he will use one minute to quote passages from the Bible.

“So, if there is somebody who is in his team, someone who is able to give life to the investment government has made in sponsoring people on pilgrimage, I think it is highly commendable; if I have my way, everybody in government should be part of what he is doing given the governor and his wife’s outlook to Christianity.

“If government funds you for a spiritual experience and you come out to say, this is what I saw there, you deserve commendation; I strongly think that Egugbo should be encouraged.

“From my own end, what I have done in the last five to six years is to recommend only Pastors and those who have shown commitment to the works of God for pilgrimage. I see it as a very serious spiritual exercise.

“I will be part of whatever you want to do; I will encourage you to meet everybody in government, they will have to be part of the programme.

“I believe when the book is made public, it will change some people’s perception about pilgrimage.

“I will read “The Experience,” trust me with that and thank you (members of the committee) because Fidelis said you guys volunteered to work for the public presentation of the book.

“I am giving you my words that by the grace of God, I will be there physically at the public presentation of the book.”

Chairman of the committee for the public presentation of the book, Chief Barr. Latimore Oghenesivbe had told Hon. Emetulu that the visit was to intimate him about the existence of the Committee as the law maker representing the author’s Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly.

Hon. Charles Emetulu, member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, (l) in a cordial handshake with Chief Barr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, Chairman of the committee for the public presentation of the book, “The Experience,” authored by Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, Special Assistant (Media), to the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa

He was also told that Wednesday, October 6, has been chosen for the public presentation of the book.

Some of those who visited Hon. Emetulu were Chief Christopher Oyemike, Chairman, Peter Oyemike Foundation, Mr Uzo Okoro of Globus Bank, Hon. Weyinmi Ufuoma Onovughakpo, Special Assistant (Media) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Miss Grace Jesse of Maris Trust Council and the author of the book, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo.