DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES NEW OLU OF WARRI

PRESS STATEMENT

20th August, 2021





DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES THE NEW OLU OF WARRI

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated the Olu of Warri designate, Prince ‘Tsola Emiko, ahead of his coronation on August 21, 2021.

Delta State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza said in a Press Statement that: “Delta PDP heartily congratulates the new Olu of Warri, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, whose official coronation on Saturday, August 21, 2021, confirms him as the 21st Olu of Warri.

We wish His Royal Majesty a happy, prosperous, and peaceful reign as he assumes his royal heritage as the custodian of the great Odé Itsekiri ancestral throne of Warri Kingdom.

Long live HRM, Omoba ‘Tsola Emiko.

Ogiame! Suoooo!!!

PDP! Power to the people!!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.