Culture and Tradition, Delta News

DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES NEW OLU OF WARRI

PRESS STATEMENT

20th August, 2021

DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES THE NEW OLU OF WARRI

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated the Olu of Warri designate, Prince ‘Tsola Emiko, ahead of his coronation on August 21, 2021.

Delta State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza said in a Press Statement that: “Delta PDP heartily congratulates the new Olu of Warri, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, whose official coronation on Saturday, August 21, 2021, confirms him as the 21st Olu of Warri.

We wish His Royal Majesty a happy, prosperous, and peaceful reign as he assumes his royal heritage as the custodian of the great Odé Itsekiri ancestral throne of Warri Kingdom.

Long live HRM, Omoba ‘Tsola Emiko.

Ogiame! Suoooo!!!

PDP! Power to the people!!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza
State Publicity Secretary,
PDP, Delta State.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.