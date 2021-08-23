Delta 2023: ANGOZI DENIES BEING SETTLED TO STEP DOWN; SAYS HE’S NOT MET WITH ANY GROUP, INDIVIDUAL

– By Nkechi Odumosor

Dr Braduce Angozi

A former Commissioner of Agriculture in Delta State and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Braduce Angozi, has denied the report spreading online, and published by a free website, https://spectatr.blogspot.com, on Sunday, August 22, 2021, accusing him and some other Ijaw leaders, of accepting settlement to cut short his ambition to pursue his agenda of contesting the 2023 Delta State Governorship Election.



Reacting to the publication in an interview, Chief Angozi called on Deltans, and the Ijaw nation to disregard the story, describing it as propaganda to divide the Ijaw 2023 Governorship ambition, by those who are afraid of the Ijaw power play in the state.



He said the group, which is faceless, is being used to create confusion, by scandalizing the names of Ijaw leaders, and the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.



Chief Angozi stated that, since the issue of 2023 politics had started, he and Senator James Manager, the Deputy Governor, Barr Kingsley Otuaro, Hon. Bordrick Bozimo, Chief E.K Clark or the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, have never sat or organised any meeting to discuss the race to 2023.



“This publication is nothing but a lie. I have never met with any of these persons either in group or personally, to discuss my 2023 ambition. This publication is coming from people who are not thinking good for the state and the Ijaw race in Delta State, as they are only trying to divide the Ijaws,” he said.



Speaking further, he wondered how the people could be so little minded to generate such thought. As a politician, and a loyal member of the Peoples Democratic Party, he denied the accusation of hobnobbing with the All Progressive Congress, APC in Abuja, saying all this is to discredit the Ijaw factor in the politics of Delta State come 2023.



“They have said that I am APC in Abuja and PDP in Delta. I think some people are afraid. And I will call on the teeming members of our great party, PDP, the Ijaw’s and the good people of Delta State, to disregard the publication, as it’s a paid propangada.”