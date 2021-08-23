NIPR Holds 2021 Sam Epelle Memorial Gold Paper Lecture/Investiture Of Gov. Okowa, As Patron

MEDIA RELEASE



August 13, 2021

NIPR Holds 2021 Sam Epelle Memorial Gold Paper Lecture/Investiture of Okowa As Patron



The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, is set to hold the 2021 Sam Epelle Annual Memorial Gold Paper Lecture.

The lecture is scheduled to hold on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021, at the Banquet Hall, Orchid Hotels, Asaba, Delta State, with His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, as Special Guest of Honour.

Chief Obiora Okonkwo, Ph.D, fnipr, Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, will explore the theme: Reinventing Nigeria’s Unity for Global Relevance in the 21st Century: Issues of Identity, Governance and Stability, as he delivers the 2021 Sam Epelle Memorial Gold Paper Lecture.

The Annual Memorial Gold Paper Lecture, instituted over a decade ago in honour of Late Dr. Sam Epelle, the founding father of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, has become a unique platform to drive conversation and set agenda to resolving critical societal issues.

But more importantly, is the objective to encourage good virtues, citizenship and to ignite a sense of patriotism and optimism among the rising generation of today’s leaders, knowing that the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.

According to a statement from NIPR, the theme for this year’s lecture was selected because of the rising cases of insecurity and the perceived ethnic domination/marginalization, pointing out the urgent need to address the issues and ultimately build a stronger bond of unity.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Elder Emma Ogidi, fnipr, revealed that the event will also witness the investiture of Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, as Patron, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

“The President and Chairman of Governing Council, NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, fnipr, and other council members and past Presidents of the Institute, will attend this year’s lecture and will perform the investiture on the governor,” Elder Ogidi declared.

Expectedly, major players and stakeholders in the PR profession, captains of industries, policy makers, government officials, opinion leaders and students of tertiary institutions, are expected at the event.

Though with limited number of participants in line with Covid -19 protocols, the lecture has been planned as hybrid, which entails both physical and virtual participation.

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), formerly known as the Public Relations Association of Nigeria, until it was renamed in 1972, was established in 1963, as the sole regulator of Public Relations practice in Nigeria.

The body attained the status of a Chartered Institute in June 1990, through Decree No. 16 of 1990 (Cap N114, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, LFN, 2004; now an Act of the National Assembly), from which it derives the power and responsibility to register members.

The Act also empowers the Institute to set parameters of knowledge to acquire to qualify to practice, regulate the practice and development of the PR Profession, as well as monitor professional conducts through an established Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct, amongst others.

At the helm of the Institute’s affairs, is a 22-member Governing Council, 17 (Seventeen) of which are elected and 5 (Five) appointed by the Federal Government, elected and appointed every two years for two terms, headed by the President, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Council and assisted by the Vice President, Vice Chairman in Council.

NIPR branch organization in States and the Federal Capital Territory [Abuja] are called Chapters. Each has an elected Executive Committee led by a Chairman.

