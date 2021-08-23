NSIRIM, RIVERS INFO. COMMISSIONER, EXPRESSES SHOCK OVER PASSING OF ‘THE TIDE’ EDITOR, JULIET NJIOWHOR





The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has expressed shock over the sudden death of the Acting Editor of The Tide newspaper, Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor who died last Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Pastor Nsirim who led principal officers of the Ministry on a condolence visit to the family residence in Port Harcourt, today (23/8/2021) described the demise of Mrs. Njiowhor as incomprehensible.

He described the deceased as a dependable ally and a good friend. “Up till now I can not comprehend the fact that Julie is no more. In situation like this what do we do? We can not question God.”

“We have lost a very courageous and prolific writer. Julie was one of our best hands in the media industry here in Rivers State, even at the level of the guild of Editors. She stood out among the committee of Editors across the country,” he said.





The Commissioner expressed the grief of the Ministry and thanked God that she left behind a good character and professional competence that could be attested to by those she left behind.

He promised the ministry’s readiness to join hands with the family to ensure a befitting burial for the departed.

In his response, the widower of the deceased, Sir Promise Njiowhor thanked the Commissioner for coming to identify with the family at the time of grief.

He described the death of his wife as a shock that came at the wrong time.

He said the family would establish a foundation in her name to mark the first anniversary of her death to immortalise her for the desire she had for the journalism profession.

Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant (media),

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.

23/8/2021.