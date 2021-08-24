DELTA GOVT FORMALLY HANDS OVER ASABA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Managing Director of the Asaba Airport Company Mr. Bisi Adebutu (l) and Delta SSG Chief Patrick Ukah. during the formal handing over of the management of Asaba International Airport to the Asaba Airport Company.



The Delta State Government has formally handed over the management of the Asaba International Airport to the Asaba Airport Company.



Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, performed the handover ceremony at the Asaba International Airport, Asaba, today.



Governor Okowa explained that the state government had withdrawn from the management of the Airport which had been on transition from 23rd of February this year.



He said that the concessioning of the Airport was done with the belief that the value would be for all Deltans and Nigeria in general.



The governor expressed optimism that there would be positive changes after the handover adding that it was the model other states and the federal governments were trying to study.



Speaking during the ceremony, the Managing Director of the Asaba Airport Company Mr. Bisi Adebutu, stated that the six months transition period was to enable them to study the workings of the Airport.



Mr. Adebutu commended the state government for its support and assured that they would not disappoint the government, adding that the airport would benefit the people, the government and the company.



The highlight of the ceremony was the handing over of the Airport to the Managing Director of the company by the representative of the governor, Chief Patrick Ukah.











SSG-MEDIA