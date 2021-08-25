PRESS RELEASE

August 27, 2021



Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives (l) and Rt. Hon. Victor Nwaokolo

Chairman of Delta State Caucus in the House of Representatives (r)

Delta @30: Reps Delta Caucus Hails Deltans



The Delta State Caucus in the House of Representatives h as congratulated the People of Delta State on the 30th anniversary of the creation of the State.



The Caucus, in a Statement signed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and the Chairman of the Delta Caucus in the House, Rt. Hon. Victor Nwaokolo, said that the State, despite it’s diversity has remained united and peaceful.



The federal lawmakers from Delta State, appreciated God for making it possible for the State to continue to live as one indivisible entity despite daunting challenges.



They commended the difference in ethnicity, culture and tradition, in the State, and that the diversity has continued to make the State strong and exceptional.



The Caucus poured encomiumns on the former military President of the Country, General Ibrahim Babangida for spearheading the creation of the State thirty years ago, saying that the State has marched on from straight to straight since its creation.



According to the Caucus, “We salute our founding fathers, for laying the solid foundation for us to thrive as a people. Your labour of love has continued to multiple to an enviable levels.



“Since our creation as a State, we have continued to live and exist in peace and unity as a people with one destiny, not minding our differences in ethnicity and culture.”



The Reps Delta Caucus noted that the coming together of the different ethnic nationalities was not by mere chance, but ordained by God and has remained a tremendous blessings to the State and its people.



While urging the people of the state not to take the love and unity that is existing among the ethnic nationalities for granted, the Caucus called on all Deltans to promote those things that will continue to make the State Strong and the best amongst comity of States in Nigeria.



They commended the incumbent Governor of the State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for consolidating and building on the founding laid by the founding fathers, describing his administration’s contribution as uncommon.



“We are particularly happy and grateful to our dear Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa for his administration’s exceptional strides in the area of peace, unity, security, human capital and infrastructure development which cuts across the three senatorial districts in our dear state.



“Your administration’s policies and actions, has in no doubt, brought about a more prosperous and Stronger Delta State,” the Caucus stated.



The lawmakers, also appreciated the people of the state for the support given to the various administrations since its creation, and urged them to be steadfast in their support for the present administration of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa towards finishing strong.



“As your representatives, we will continue to contribute our quote in an exceptional way, towards making our dear state the best amongst comity of States in our Country, Nigeria.



“We heartily rejoice and congratulate our indefatigable and working Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, our former Governors, founding fathers and indeed, all Deltans on this auspicious occasion of our 30th anniversary



“We pray the Lord God Almighty to continue to make us strong, united,

peaceful and prosperous people with one destiny.”



Signed:

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives



Signed:

Rt. Hon. Victor Nwaokolo

Chairman of Delta State Caucus in the House of Representatives.