PDP GOVERNORS SUMMON EMERGENCY MEETING AGAIN, THURSDAY, 26TH AUGUST





PDP GOVERNORS SUMMON AN EMERGENCY MEETING AGAIN AT ABUJA



The Chairman of the PDP GOVERNORS FORUM , Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, in consultation with his colleagues have summoned an emergency meeting of the Forum to hold on Thursday 26th August, 2021 at 5pm.



The meeting will discuss recent developments in the PDP.



The Governors enjoined all PDP members and stakeholders to exercise patience as efforts are being made to ensure continued stability of the Party in the days ahead.



Hon. C.I.D Maduabum, LL.M

Director- General

PDP-GF





Source: PDP Governors Forum Official