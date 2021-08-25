PDP, Politics

PDP GOVERNORS SUMMON EMERGENCY MEETING AGAIN, THURSDAY, 26TH AUGUST

PDP GOVERNORS SUMMON AN EMERGENCY MEETING AGAIN AT ABUJA

The Chairman of the PDP GOVERNORS FORUM , Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, in consultation with his colleagues have summoned an emergency meeting of the Forum to hold on Thursday 26th August, 2021 at 5pm.

The meeting will discuss recent developments in the PDP.

The Governors enjoined all PDP members and stakeholders to exercise patience as efforts are being made to ensure continued stability of the Party in the days ahead.

Hon. C.I.D Maduabum, LL.M
Director- General
PDP-GF


Source: PDP Governors Forum Official

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.