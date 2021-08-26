Delta @ 30: We Are On The Right Track, Says DESOPADEC Boss





The managing director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has said that Delta State on the right trajectory to sustainable development.

In a message to felicitate with the people mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state, Ogieh said the people have reasons to celebrate as the state has been able to overcome its challenges to become an outstanding example of of how to build a multi-ethnic society.

The full text of Bashorun Askia Ogieh’s anniversary message to Deltans, is Published below:

Bashorun Askia Ogieh, FCNA, CrFA

Managing Director/CEO

DESOPADEC

PRESS RELEASE

FELICITATIONS TO DELTANS @ 30

As we mark the creation of our dear state, Delta, 30 years ago today, we truly have cause to thank God for His divine intervention and guidance in our affairs.

We started on a challenging note when it all began. Having to build a new capital city from scratch, confronted by a very difficult terrain, faced with an environment ravaged by the exploitation of our natural resources, Delta State has held its head high.

The journey to building the Delta of our dream obviously began with the birth of the Fourth Republic in 1999 when elected governors began uninterrupted running of the state. In education, health, transportation, human capital development and job creation, sports and entertainment, our people have conquered their environment and lifted our state to greater heights.

Our faith in God which has always been promoted by all administrations has seen our people unwaveringly hold to our collective virtues of peace, good neighbourliness and sustenance of an atmosphere for businesses and individual enterprise to thrive.

And in Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, we have a leader that espouses and drives the spirit of development, uplifting people out of poverty, making job creators out of our energetic youths and engendering the environment that makes the politics of running the state a healthy, competitive and rancor-free affair.

At the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), we have an agency of government that has proved a master stroke in addressing the peculiar needs of oil producing communities. Our mandate areas will continue to enjoy prime attention with the amazing support of our governor, Sen. Dr. Okowa.

On behalf of the Board, management and staff of DESOPADEC, I congratulate the Governor, members of the State House of Assembly and all the good people of Delta State on this landmark anniversary. We are on the right course and our state will continue to excel.

Happy anniversary

Signed

Bashorun Askia Ogieh, FCNA, CrFA

Managing Director/CEO

DESOPADEC