PRESS RELEASE

26th August, 2021





DELTA @ 30: PDP Rejoices, Congratulates Deltans



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta State, has rejoiced with the people of the State and congratulated them on the occasion of the celebration of the creation of the State 30 years ago.



State Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a Press Release, commended Deltans on the special occasion for achieving good fortune that has turned the State that was likened to a glorified Local Government Council at creation in 1991, into a prosperous and peaceful State.



Dr. Osuoza said: “The good fortune of the State that can be seen in the massive development projects, especially the huge infrastructures that dot all the nooks and crannies of the State, appropriately exemplify the good-naturedness of Deltans and their knack for the good things of life.



“Of great value to the PDP in Delta State is the disposition of the people for peace without which the much that has been achieved, could not have been possible. It is for this that the party is expressing gratitude to all Deltans for believing and giving the various governments, especially as led by the PDP governors since 1999 till date, the support which has made the actualization of the success story of the State today possible.



“The PDP wants to let Deltans know that we value and cherish your belief in our party and your kind support for our respective governors over the years.



“We especially thank the people for their advice, suggestions, corrections, and commendations to our governors, past and present.



“Truly, we thank all Deltans, traditional rulers, and critical stakeholders across board, for being there for the PDP and for making the statement through your unflinching support, that Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.



We also thank His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, for consolidating on the gains achieved by his predecessors and building on the earlier foundation laid, by sustaining and taking the State to a more robust height, through the blocks of progress, peace, and prosperity now being enjoyed by Deltans.



“As a political party, we greatly appreciate your sense of commitment to details, zeal, and dexterity to the onerous duty of government and governance, which have proved your worth as a dependable Ekwueme.



“We continue to request that Deltans should continue to believe, support and have faith in the PDP, as the party means well for the people of the State.



“Once again, congratulations to Deltans at 30.



PDP! Power to the people



Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.