ANGOZI CONGRATULATES DELTANS AT 30, CALLS FOR UNITY





WARRI/Nigeria: Businessman and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dr. Braduce Amakazi Angozi, in a congratulatory message to Deltans and the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on the 30th Anniversary on the Creation of the State, has called for a more united Delta and peaceful environment that will attract investors and other development agents.

Chief Angozi, stated that within the period of its existence, the state had gone through stages of crises, and peace building, and it will be a better principle to continue to pursue the part of unity, for the good of all, irrespective of religion, cultural and traditional differences.

“In our period of existence as a state, we had gone through stages of crises, and peace building, and today, we are living in peace as a state, however, it will be better a principle for we to continue to pursue the part of unity, for the good of all, irrespective of religion, cultural and traditional differences.”

“We actually have come of age, we have moved from where we were 30 years ago, when we all faced challenges, because of our differences, to build bridges across the different ethnic nationalities in the state. And today, we are better for it. We have to sustain this unity. We should not allow it die, because of any selfish interests.”

“I congratulate us for this, our former governors, and leaders. I congratulate the present Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for his policies to achieve a stronger Delta, which he pledged to handover as a legacy to the next government of the state.”

“We must pursue unity, peace always. With these principles, Delta will be stronger.” He Stated.