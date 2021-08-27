BUILD ON DAFINI GOGO-ABBEY’S LEGACIES, NSIRIM CHARGES RSTV MANAGEMENT





The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim ha.s charged management and staff of the Rivers State Television to build on the legacies left behind by the deceased General Manager, Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey who passed on recently.

Nsirim gave the charge while speaking as special guest at the Night of Tribute organised by the management of the Rivers State Television in Port Harcourt on Thursday, 26 August,2021.

“A day will come when we will all give account that we passed through Rivers State Television, so, the challenge I will like to pose to my dear colleagues in this station is to ensure we build upon the legacies of Sister Dafini”

He warned against unnecessary bickering and divisions among staff of the organisation. “If we see ourselves as members of one family in Rivers State Television, then, surely, we are going to do better than what she left behind.”









The Commissioner who drew inference from the Bible book of Ecclesiastes chapter 7, verses 1 and 2 reminded the management and staff of the station that posterity would judge all those who would work to destroy the legacies of the late General Manager.



Nsirim tasked the staff not to see their assignment as mere avenue to earn wages but should see themselves as stewards of the manifest blessings of God that will be accounted for.



He recalled that while alive, late Dafini Gogo-Abbey had the vision of making the Rivers State Television the best in the country and urged the workers to keep the dream alive.



“Sister Dafini will be the happiest person if she finds out that her dreams and vision to make Rivers State Television a modern station comes to reality and what that entails is that you must be united,” he said.







He conveyed the condolences of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to the staff and family of the deceased, admonishing the people to use the occasion for sober reflection of the kind of life they live in other to bequeath a good legacy.



Delivering a sermon from the book of Acts chapter 9 verses 36 to 42, the preacher, Bro. Kontein Trinya emphasised on the need for people to strive to leave good legacy that would attest to them after death.



Giving example of how Biblical Dorcas’ philanthropy to widows spoke for her on the day of her death, Trinya admonished the gathering to do good always knowing that one could only be remembered for the works done while alive.



Earlier, the Director Administration of the Rivers State Television, Mr. Victor Gorgor had extolled the good qualities of the late Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey in running the affairs of the station as General Manager.



The only Bible reading taken from the book of 1 Corinthians 15:52-57 was read by Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia, the first daughter of the deceased.









Dignitaries including top government officials, traditional rulers and media executives converged at the event to honour the departed.



Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant (Media)

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.



26/8/2021.