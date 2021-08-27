Delta @30: PDP YOUTH ALLIANCE CONGRATULATES OKOWA, DELTANS 



Rt. Hon. Sunday Apah (l), Coordinator, PDP Youth Alliance, Delta State Chapter

The People’s Democratic Party Youth Alliance, Delta State Chapter, has felicitated with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the people of Delta State on the occasion of 30th anniversary of the creation of the State.



In a press statement signed on behalf of the group by Rt. Hon. Sunday Apah and Patricia Banye, Esq., Coordinator and Secretary respectively, applauded the courage, dogged determination, focus and highly developed craftsmanship of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa towards restoring Delta state in line with the dreams of the founding fathers despite plethora of challenges.



The statement reads; “we the people of Delta State consider the unity of the state and country at large as a project that must be upheld by all of us irrespective of our diversities.



“In the same vein, the continued wellness and security of all people from all tribes and religious divides is of utmost importance to us.



“The state under your leadership would continue to witness massive infrastructural development, educational advancement, youth empowerment, economic recovery, health care service delivery which are geared towards sustainable development and stability that earned Delta State global accolades from internationally reputed rating organizations and individuals.



“With Governor Okowa on the saddle of leadership, Deltans are celebrating excellence and transparency in governance.



“As we celebrate another year’s statehood, it is with great pleasure that we offer our warmest congratulations on the 30th anniversary of Delta State together with our best wishes for the state and her peoples’ continued happiness, prosperity and more years of enhanced development and growth”.



The group pray May God to continue to grant the governor and Deltans robust health, divine wisdom and understanding to pilot the affairs of the state to greater heights.