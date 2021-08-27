Delta @30: REPS DELTA CAUCUS HAIL DELTANS





Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives (Pix 1) and Rt. Hon. Victor Nwaokolo

Chairman of Delta State Caucus in the House of Representatives (Pix 2)

The Delta State Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated the Governor of Delta state, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the entire people of Delta State on the 30th anniversary of the creation of the State.



The Caucus, in a statement jointly signed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and the Chairman of the Delta Caucus in the House, Rt. Hon. Victor Nwaokolo, said that the State, despite its diversity has remained united, peaceful and triumphant in every sphere of life.



The federal lawmakers from Delta State, appreciated God for making it possible for the State to continue to exist as one indivisible entity despite daunting challenges.



The lawmakers commended Governor Okowa for his exceptionally visionary leadership and commitment to service, in harnessing resources and building on the foundation laid by the founding fathers to reposition and transform Delta state to the success story it has become today.



“We are particularly happy and grateful to our dear Governor, His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, for his administration’s exceptional strides in the areas of peace, unity, security, human capital and infrastructure development, which cuts across the three senatorial districts in our beloved state.



“His administration’s policies and actions, have, no doubt, brought about a more prosperous and Stronger Delta State,” the Caucus stated.



The caucus which poured encomiums on the former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, for the creation of Delta State thirty years ago, also celebrated previous administrations, fathers and critical stakeholders in the state, noting that by the collective effort of all, Delta state has continued to march from strength to strength since its creation.



“We salute our founding fathers for your labour of love in laying the solid foundation for us to thrive as a people. Your sacrifices will never be forgotten”, the lawmakers said.



The caucus commended the harmonious coexistence amongst the people, despite the difference in ethnicity, culture and tradition, noting that the diversity has continued to make the State strong and exceptional.



They further noted that the coming together of the different ethnic nationalities is ordained by God and has remained a tremendous blessing to the state and its people.



“Since the creation of our State, we have continued to live and exist in peace and unity, as a people with one destiny, irrespective of our ethnic and cultural diversities”, the caucus said.



While urging the people of the state to continue to stand with the love and unity that exist in the state, the Caucus also called on all Deltans to promote only “those things that strengthen the bond of unity among them.



The lawmakers urged the people of the state to continue to support Governor Okowa, so that the state will achieve its full potentials in line with the visions of the founding fathers.



“As representatives of the people, we heartily rejoice and congratulate our humble and hard working Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, our former governors, founding fathers and indeed, all Deltans on this auspicious occasion of our 30th anniversary.



“We pray the Lord God Almighty to continue to make us a strong, united, peaceful and prosperous people with one destiny.”