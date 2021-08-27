NSIRIM EXTOLS LATE TIDE EDITOR’S VIRTUES, SAYS SHE WAS A CONSUMMATE PROFESSIONAL





The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has described the late Acting Editor of The Tide newspaper, Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor as a consummate professional who distinguished herself in the discharge of her duties.

Nsirim made the assertion at the service of songs held in honour of late Mrs. Njiowhor at her residence in Port Harcourt, on Friday, 27/8/2021.

“I can say without fear of contradiction that she distinguished herself as Editor, even raising the bar in the editorial content of that newspaper.

“She served as Editor with all that she could muster as a professional whose passion for objectivity and nose for news was so evident in the daily output of that newspaper,” he said.

The Commissioner noted that late Mrs. Njiowhor lived a life that flowed with the milk of human kindness, “so you can’t afford not to be caught with her charm.”

He conveyed the condolences of the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the Government to the family of the deceased urging them to find solace in God.

Nsirim urged the gathering to learn from the death of Mrs. Njiowhor the need for everyone to be watchful of the kind of legacies he or she would leave behind. “We must leave behind worthy legacies because nobody knows when the bell will toll.”









In his tribute, the Head of Service of Rivers State, Mr. Godwin Rufus described the demise of Mrs. Njiowhor as inconceivable but that it is the reality of life.

He said death was oudercious and urged the bereaved family to take solace in God with the hope that she had gone to rest in the bosom of the Lord.

In his response, the husband of the deceased, Sir Promise Njiowhor thanked sympathisers for coming to identify with the family in their moment of grief.

He described the demise of his wife as the most traumatic experience of his life but hoped that the family would find solace in God.















Dignitaries from all walks of life, including clerics and serving and Government officials attended the event.

Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant (media),

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.

27/8/2021.