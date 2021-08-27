27th August, 2021



Press Statement



NUJ Congratulates Deltans On 30th Anniversary of State Creation







The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council congratulates Deltans as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of the creation of Delta State.



It gives us great pleasure to be counted amongst those witnessing the auspicious event of this day, and we appreciate God for that.



We sincerely felicitate with the people and Government of Delta State for keeping faith in the Project Delta during this challenging but awesome three decades in the life of the State.



It is evident that the State had passed through monumental challenges of deprivations, insurgencies and economic sabotage, but God in His Infinite mercy, kept the State together in peace, love and in harmony.



We have continued to sustain our name as the Big Heart Of the Nation, which has also translated into some sorts of development.



However, we appeal to the Government to sincerely approach genuine and enduring empowerment of Delta citizens, especially the teeming youths to be able to rescue the State’s populace from perceived poverty and reduce crime.



We must use this celebration period to retropect and ask ourselves some critical questions. Why are we having increase in youth involvement in drug and cultism? Why are there so much increase in crimes and criminality? Why in spite of our enormous endowment in natural resources the people still suffer and live in abject poverty? These are indices of short fall in certain areas.



To address these obvious challenges, we must begin to come up with honest policies and programmes to begin to engage the citizens of the State on productive human capital development; devoid of political considerations, build sustainable infrastructure and leisurable social amenities for the pleasure of our people., and the enabling environment for investors to come.



We must say that though we have made remarkable achievements, we are not yet where we are supposed to be considering the numerous natural and human resources that abound within the State.



In going forward, we wish to admonish Deltans both at home and in the diaspora to jettison their political, religious and ethnic inclinations and come together as a people to champion the needed growth and development, oblivious of the fact that government alone cannot meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.



While commending the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for deliberately building on the legacies of past administrations, we admonish the Okowa led administration to remain focused and committed towards the realisation of the policy thrust of achieving a stronger Delta.



Once again, we wish every Deltan a happy 30th anniversary celebration and fruitful years ahead.



Signed:



Comrade Michael Ikeogwu

Chairman



Comrade Patrick Ochei

Secretary