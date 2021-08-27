OCHOR CALLS FOR SUSTAINABLE PEACE IN THE STATE AS DELTA MARKS 30; CONGRATULATES DELTANS, OKOWA





ASABA/Nigeria: The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor Christopher Ochor, has called for the preservation of the existing peace in the state in order to ensure that the policies of government will be channeled to developing the economic, infrastructure and other vital areas, while at same time congratulating Deltans and the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the creation of Delta State.

The Deputy Speaker made the appeal in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

He stated that one of the vital element for development, is peace, as nothing can be achieved in a society that thrives in rancour, and hatred, but only where there is peace.

“As we celebrate our 30 years of existence as a state, I call on the good people of Delta State to ensure that the peace which we enjoy today is sustained, to enable the policies of the government be channeled to development of more infrastructure and other vital and economic needs, that will affect lives of all positively.”

“As we are aware, peace is a vital element of development, and without it nothing can be achieved, especially in a society that is constantly consumed with crises.”

Hon Ochor said the past and present governments and Deltans had tried since the creation of the state, as both party have continued to pursue part of peace, which had brought the state to same level with other states created before her. He further called on Deltans to continue to pray for the state, and the present Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa so that the policy of a Stronger Delta will be attained.

“I congratulate Deltans, past governments, and the current government led by Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as we all have continued to pursue part of peace, and this can be noticed with the rate we had developed, compared to those before us, and those created same day with our dear state Delta.”

‘To continue to witness fast and even development, let us continue to pursue peace, through prayer. I congratulate all Deltans, and the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.” He stated.