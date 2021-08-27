PDP Crisis: GOVS FORUM RESOLVE TO COMPLY WITH COURT RULING ON SECONDUS

L-R: Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Nyesom Wike (Rivers State) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba State) during the emergency meeting of PDP Governors Forum, at Akwa Ibom Government lodge, Abuja, on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party met on Thursday, August 26, in Abuja and deliberated on recent developments in the Party.

Rising from the emergency meeting held at the Akwa Ibom House in Asokoro Abuja, the Governors resolved to comply with the Court ruling that sacked Prince Uche Secondus as National Chairman.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Chairman of the PDP Governors forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal noted that as law abiding Party members they believe in the rule of law and will comply with the decision of the Court.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Chairman PDP Governors Forum, addressing the Press, after the emergency meeting of PDP Governors Forum, at Akwa Ibom Government lodge, Abuja, on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Governor Tambuwal, who is also the Governor of Sokoto State, noted that the road could be bumpy, but the Party is still together and will remain so.

He commended the resilience of members assuring that efforts are being made to ensure continued stability of the party ahead of the 2023 National polls in Nigeria.

Elder Yemi Akinwonmi who was unanimously affirmed as Acting Chair by the National Working Committee at its meeting on Thursday, also briefed the Governors forum meeting.

A Rivers High Court had restraint Uche Secondus from parading himself as Chairman.

The meeting of the National Executive Council of the party will be preceeded by that of the the National Working Committee on Saturday, August 28, in Abuja.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri was joined by Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto) Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Darius Dickson Ishaku (Taraba), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Senator Douye Diri (Bayelsa) States.







Others include Nyesom Wike of (Rivers State), Oluseyi Makinde (Oyo), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwaunyi (Enugu) States.

Source: PDP Governors Forum Official