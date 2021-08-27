The Experience: OKOWA HAS DRAWN US CLOSER TO GOD – Majemite





A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorogun (Barr.) Fred Majemite, has said that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has no doubt drawn many people much closer to God.



Majemite made the remarks when members of the Committee for the public presentation of The Experience, a book about pilgrimage and Governor Okowa’s efforts at encouraging Christianity written by Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, Special Assistant, Media to the governor, visited him in Asaba.



Olorogun Majemite noted that Governor Okowa has always encouraged the people to be closer to God in words and actions.



“I can comfortably say that I have keyed into the programme long before your visit.



“Egugbo, who is the author of the book, is one man that I admire his zeal, and I have also attended his programmes including the maiden edition of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture where I was a discussant, and subsequent editions.



“I will support and encourage him to continue with what he is doing. It is not everyone that has the flare for writing; writing is an act and I congratulate this team that is working for the successful presentation of the book.



“I hope that the event turn out well so that other upcoming writers will be encouraged.



“Pilgrimage, the experience, some of us have not been privileged to go on pilgrimage outside the shores of the country and I am confident that we will learn a lot from the book.



“This administration, the administration of Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has made some of us to get closer to God.



“His Excellency has always told us, find time to worship and praise God and a lot of people have keyed into it.



“This your book again will fire the interest for us to be closer to God because, after your race now on earth, what will you say on the last day?



“Things are happening everyday.



“In our state, we have God on our side; let us continue with our prayers and be vigilant in our homes, wherever we find ourselves.



“To fulfil your destiny, you must be on the part of destiny. His Excellency, Governor Okowa is working hard to sustain peace in the state; he has devised several methods for Deltans to enjoy peace and we should appreciate his ingenuity.



“I thank you all for supporting Comrade Egugbo, you can bank on my support too.”



Earlier, Chairman of the Committee, Barr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, Executive Assistant, Communications, to Governor Okowa, had told Olorogun Majemite that they were at his residence to intimate him about the presentation of the book, stating that it would be presented on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Asaba.



He disclosed that the book is about Governor Okowa’s interest in pilgrimage and practical guide to pilgrims and intending pilgrims.



Chairman, Peter Oyemike Foundation (POF), Chief Christopher Oyemike, Special Assistant, Media to Governor Okowa, Hon. Ufuoma Onovughakpo, Mr Uche Igba, Miss Grace Jesse, Comrade Collins Ofuafo and Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, author of The Experience, were among those who visited Olorogun Majemite.