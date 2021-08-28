PDP TO HOLD NATIONAL CONVENTION OCTOBER 29th-30th, AS GOVS DENY ASKING SECONDUS TO QUIT

The People’s Democratic Party National Caucus meeting has agreed to hold its Convention from 30th to 31th October 2021.

The Party made this known after an emergency National Caucus meeting in Abuja on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Addressing Journalists shortly after its 40th meeting, Chairman of PDP Governors forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal notes that the Caucus agreed to submit the recommendation of the National Executive Council to the National Working Committee on Saturday during its meeting.

He announced the formation of a Committee of imminent party leaders to be headed by former Senate President, David Mark to interface with leaders involved in the Court issues.

The Committee is mandated to to also ensure all matters in Court are withdrawn and normalcy restored to the party.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal also appealed to well meaning members of the party to sheath their swords and embrace peace, stressing that Nigerians are waiting for PDP to salvage the country from the failure of the ruling APC.

The meeting believes that PDP has the capacity to resolve the internal wrangling in the party.

The National Caucus meeting which was Chaired by the chairman of the Board of Trustees Senator Wali Jibrin was attended by PDP Governors including Rt. Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.







Former Nigeria’s vice-president Atiku Abubakar, Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who gave goodwill messages during the meeting were optimistic that the Party will emerge stronger from its crisis as the electorate wait on PDP to deliver good governance.

PDP GOVERNORS FORUM DENIES ASKING SECONDUS TO QUIT

In a related development, the PDP Governors Forum has dismissed reports that it asked the suspended National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, to quit.

This denial, contained in a statement by Hon CID Maduabum, Director General, PDP Governors Forum, reads thus:

The PDP Governors Forum hereby categorically denies the insinuation in some media, that it had asked Prince Prince Uche Secondus to quit as National Chairman of PDP, in spite of the Kebbi State High Court Order reinstating him.



The PDP Governors Forum at its emergency meeting on Thursday, 26th August, merely endorsed the NWC resolution adopting Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, the Deputy National Chairman, South as acting National Chairman of PDP, and the holding of the NEC meeting of PDP on Saturday, 28th August, 2021.



For the avoidance of doubt, this warped interpretation of the statement of the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal CFR, after their emergency meeting on Thursday is clearly mischievous. At the time Tambuwal spoke on Thursday night, the Kebbi State High Cout Order had not been received by the Forum, and consequently was not discussed or commented upon.



This clarification has become necessary to set the facts straight.



Hon CID Maduabum, LL.M,

Director General,

PDP GOVERNORS FORUM























