Democracy: WIKE REMAINS HOPE OF COMMON MAN SAYS NSIRIM, AS MINISTRY LAUNCHES #OURSTATEOURRESPONSIBILITY PHASE 2

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim says Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike remains the hope of Nigerians that democracy can actually work to favour the common man.

Nsirim made this known at a media briefing in his office in Port Harcourt to launch a second phase of the Ministry’s advocacy programme hash tagged #OurStateOurResponsibility, today, 1/9/2021.

He said the avalanche of projects commissioned and flagged off in the last two months had given credence to the fact that Governor Wike remains unequalled in the delivery of the dividend of democracy to the people.

“It is our hope that this second phase of the advocacy campaign would bring even greater success as the Ministry is poised to let the world know the truth about Rivers State and for our people to tell our story in a way that would counter the mischief of a few who are overwhelmed by the achievements recorded by the present administration ably led by Nigeria’s face of democracy, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike,” Nsirim said.

The Information and Communications Commissioner disclosed that the launching of the second phase of the advocacy programme was aimed at engaging residents of the State on essay writing, theme song, skits and short film competitions which would attract cash prizes.

Nsirim said the new approach of the advocacy campaign was part of the initiative of the Ministry aimed at promoting the giant strides of the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s administration and showcase the proud heritage of Rivers people known for their hospitality.



He said the new move was to further plant the message in the hearts of citizens, both young and old, with the overall aim of ensuring that everyone became a major stakeholder in the Rivers state project and portraying the State in its true positive status as the most hospitable in Nigeria.



“To this end, the State Ministry of Information and Communications is entering into a second phase of the advocacy campaign which would involve input from members of the public in line with our philosophy of ensuring a further buy-in from all stakeholders.



“The essay competition which would centre on the #OurStateOurResponsibility is aimed at inculcating in the minds of our young ones the ideas and ideals behind the advocacy campaign, as future drivers of the advocacy.



“It would be open for youths between the ages of 16 to 25 years. They would be required to write an essay of between 250 to 500 words in their own handwriting, which they would scan and forward to this email address: rsministryofinformationandcoms@gmail.com within two weeks from Thursday, September 2, 2021. The deadline for the submission of the essays is on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, he sad.





According to the Commissioner, twenty three best scripts would be selected by judges and the chosen participants would be required to appear physically for a second round of essay writing at the Ministry on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, to ensure originality and transparency.

He disclosed that the Ministry had earmarked cash prizes of N50,000. N30,000 and N20,000 for the first, second and third positions respectively while consolation prizes would be given to the forth, fift and sixth positions, also, the winners would be presented with memorable plaques for their efforts on October 4, 2021.

“In furtherance to creating more awareness that will give greater visibility to the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign, the Ministry would also call for entries from members of the public, including members of the Advertisers Practitioners Council of Nigeria, Port Harcourt Chapter, for the theme song selection, skit competition, centred around the hash tag.

“While the skit is not expected to go beyond sixty seconds, the theme song would be between three to five minutes long and would be judged based on the lyrics, creativity, rhythm and originality of the work,” he said.

Nsirim further disclosed that apart from the monetary incentives that would accompany the best of each category, the works would receive reviews on the media platforms of the Ministry, plaques would also be presented to the winners.

Moreover, he said, winners of the various categories would become Ambassadors of the Ministry and would be specially invited in all activities of the Ministry for the quarter (three months) of their reign.

He expressed delight in the overwhelming and massive buy-in by the residents of the State when it was first launched in 2019 as an attestation to the performance of the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike within six years of his administration.

Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant (Media),

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.



1/9/2021.