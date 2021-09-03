MACAULAY, FORMER DELTA SSG, LOSSES MOTHER





Comrade Ovuozuorie Macaulay, former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, has announced the passing of his beloved mother, Mama Hannah Macaulay. She was 88 years old.

The sad news was contained in a press statement signed by Comrade Macaulay himself, which reads thus:

Passage Of A Beloved Mother



It is with utmost gratitude to God and total submission to His will that I announce the passing onto glory of our Mother and Matriarch, Mama Hannah Macaulay.



She transited this morning at her home, Owhelogbo, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State at the age of 88.



Further details will be made available by the family in due course.



Signed:



Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay (Son)

Okiroro of Isoko Nation and former Secretary to the Delta State Government